New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,300 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of MarineMax worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:HZO opened at $57.79 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,191 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

