New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of ICF International worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICF International by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $90.52.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

