New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Dril-Quip worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

DRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

