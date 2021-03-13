New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of FARO Technologies worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,092,000 after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FARO. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

