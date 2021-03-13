New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

NYMT stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

