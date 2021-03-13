New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of CUBI opened at $30.89 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $986.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

