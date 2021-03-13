New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Glu Mobile worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 415.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

