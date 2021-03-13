New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Kforce worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,695. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

