New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,262 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of The Bancorp worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.