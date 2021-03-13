New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 13,200 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Spero Therapeutics worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.11. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $262,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.