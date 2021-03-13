New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 21,045 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHH opened at $13.82 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

AHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

