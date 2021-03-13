New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,100 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $161,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

