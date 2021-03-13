New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,200 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Cytokinetics worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 235,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,928 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.