New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

