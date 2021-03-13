New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Nautilus worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $595.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Nautilus’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

