New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,793,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $55.07 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

