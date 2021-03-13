New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of GMS worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in GMS by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NYSE:GMS opened at $43.54 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

