New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $24.10 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last three months.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

