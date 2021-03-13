Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NMRK opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

