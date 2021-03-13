Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $34,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 290,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,112,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after buying an additional 89,971 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $2,865,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,076,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after buying an additional 253,202 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $58.44. 281,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,989 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

