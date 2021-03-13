Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.38. 299,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,227. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,747 shares of company stock worth $1,815,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.