Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Trimmed by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

