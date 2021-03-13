Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and $579,502.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.00464577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00062765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00081018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.46 or 0.00533543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.