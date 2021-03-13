Newton Trading Up 41.5% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Newton has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $21.35 million and $8.33 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.64 or 0.00462290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00062961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00085465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.84 or 0.00521110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

