Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 11th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 531.0 days.

Shares of NXPRF stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Get Nexans alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.