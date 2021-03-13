Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Nexstar Media Group worth $38,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 110,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,629. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $156.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

