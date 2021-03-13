NFTX Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $278.90 or 0.00458938 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $123.24 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00450810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00518990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012020 BTC.

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,900 coins.

