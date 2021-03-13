Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $257.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,876 shares of company stock worth $5,869,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

