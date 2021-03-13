Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders have sold a total of 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

