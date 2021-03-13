Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $17.02 on Friday. Nikola has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $260,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 179,440 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

