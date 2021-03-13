Nimiq Market Capitalization Tops $60.48 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $60.48 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,495.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,927.67 or 0.03134646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.51 or 0.00369964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.71 or 0.00976835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00383445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.00362938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.00253636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00022826 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,153,499,803 coins and its circulating supply is 7,409,749,803 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

