Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the February 11th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.12. 82,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.19. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

NTTYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.