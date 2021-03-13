NIX Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $114,357.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NIX has traded up 57.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,220.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.28 or 0.03110546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00366266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $596.75 or 0.00974759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.77 or 0.00388386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.00350831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00252225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022477 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,929,990 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

