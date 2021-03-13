Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Noah worth $72,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 30.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Noah by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 161,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Noah by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Noah by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $52.77.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

