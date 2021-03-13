Noir Market Cap Tops $792,220.29 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Noir token can now be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $792,220.29 and $1,476.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00240327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.54 or 0.02219631 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,464,951 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.