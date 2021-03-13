Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRDXF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $24.75 on Friday. Nordex has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

