Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF remained flat at $$51.65 during trading hours on Friday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NENTF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

