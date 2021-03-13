Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Nordson worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Shares of NDSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.91. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,812. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.