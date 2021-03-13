Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

NSC traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.37. 12,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,142. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.