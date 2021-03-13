NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Update

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $$36.90 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. NORMA Group has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $36.90.

NOEJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

