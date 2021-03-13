Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 11th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTIC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,254. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.