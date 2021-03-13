Northern Trust Corp Acquires 29,424 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of HCA Healthcare worth $509,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,104,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $187.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

