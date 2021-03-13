Northern Trust Corp Acquires 46,949 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $421,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day moving average is $165.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

