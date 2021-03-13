Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $942,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

