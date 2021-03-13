Northern Trust Corp Buys 40,599 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $291,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.25 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

