Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Exelon worth $519,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 86.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exelon by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.23. 165,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,790. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.