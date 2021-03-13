Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Biogen worth $538,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.83. 68,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,674. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

