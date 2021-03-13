Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,753,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.58% of Corteva worth $455,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Corteva by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 20,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

