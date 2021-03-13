Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $905,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after purchasing an additional 754,782 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $145.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.