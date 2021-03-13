Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of General Dynamics worth $363,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $176.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

